Bandits Taken Over Leadership In Nigeria – El-Rufai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has stated that bandits have taken over leadership in Nigeria and this has put the country in trouble.

El-Rufai made this revelation on Saturday while delivering a goodwill message at a public lecture with the theme, ‘Weaponisation of poverty as a means of underdevelopment: A case study of Nigeria’, as he stated that the country keeps repeating previous mistakes of electing the worst people into leadership positions.

The occasion was organised to celebrate the 60th birthday of former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

El-Rufai said: “Nigeria is in its biggest trouble since 1914, and that is why we are together working and conspiring to build a coalition to take Nigeria back on track because it is off track.

“It has turned to this level because we have allowed bandits, not the ones in the bushes, but the ones in the urban area, called the urban bandits, to take over leadership.

“I believe that the problem that we have is that we just get incompetent people, and we hand over leadership to them. Most of them don’t know what to do. They just know how to grab power but don’t know what to do with it.”

The former FCT minister affirmed that Nigerians must rise and vote for leaders who have the competence, capability, capacity and commitment to take the country to the next level.