Lagos Police Orders Probe of Pastor Okafor Over Sex Allegation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, to investigate multiple sexual misconduct allegations against Senior Pastor Chris Okafor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries.

The directive follows widespread public outrage triggered by allegations that went viral on social media in recent days. The pastor stepped down from pastoral duties on New Year’s Day as the controversy deepened, with several women, including Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, accusing him of sexual misconduct.

During a church service last Sunday, Okafor publicly apologised to Ogala, knelt on the pulpit, admitted to past “mistakes,” and asked for forgiveness. The development comes barely weeks after his wedding to a new wife, Pearl, on December 16, 2025, an event attended by prominent clerics.

Earlier, the Lagos State Police Command stated that no arrest could be made because none of the alleged victims had submitted a formal petition. However, following renewed media inquiries, the police confirmed on Sunday that the commissioner had ordered the SCID to invite the pastor for questioning and summon the alleged victims and witnesses for interviews.

According to the police spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, the investigation will proceed despite the absence of a formal complaint. She added that witnesses would be encouraged to provide statements to aid the probe, and that efforts were underway to directly contact individuals who publicly shared their allegations online.

The controversy began on December 14 when Doris Ogala released emotional videos alleging a sexual relationship with the cleric that reportedly started in 2017 and lasted nine years. She accused him of promising marriage, sharing explicit content without consent, and causing emotional and financial harm. Ogala later demanded ₦1 billion in damages through her lawyers, citing threats and intimidation.

As the scandal widened, other women, including Okafor’s former wife, also accused him of infidelity, manipulation, and physical abuse. The police investigation is ongoing.