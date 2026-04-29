PSC Condemns Killing Of Mene Ogidi by Police Officer, Vows Full Accountability

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Service Commission (PSC) has condemned, in its entirety, the extrajudicial killing of 28-year-old Mene Ogidi by police officers attached to the Effurun Area Command, Delta State.

The said and barbaric incident took place on April 26, 2026.

According to the Commission, “the act violates Nigerian laws and international humanitarian standards, including the International Humanitarian Law; the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended).

The action it added, equally violates the Anti-Torture Act 2017; the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015; the Nigeria Police Act 2020; and the Nigeria Police Force Regulations 2025.

A statement made available to newsmen Wednesday by Torty Njoku Kalu, the Commission’s Head, Protocol and Public Affair’s, commended the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, for commencing disciplinary action against the officers involved, including their suspension and interdiction pending a thorough investigation.

The Commission extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and enjoins members of the public to remain calm as justice takes its course.