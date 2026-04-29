APC: Cubana Chief Priest Seeks Orlu Federal Constituency Seat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has declared his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the announcement in a video shared online after visiting the party’s secretariat in Imo State.

In the video, he told party officials that he plans to represent the Orsu, Orlu and Oru East Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections.

According to him, he had informed party leaders of his ambition and received their support.

“I came to congratulate and encourage our party leaders and also to share my humble desire to represent my people at the House of Representatives,” he said. “God is in control; let His will be done.”

During the visit, a party official praised him, describing him as a versatile individual who has made a positive impact, and assured him of the party’s backing.

Cubana Chief Priest has recently shown strong support for the ruling party and the administration of Bola Tinubu. He was also appointed Imo Director of the City Boy Movement, a youth group supporting the president’s re-election.