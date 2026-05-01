Tinubu Nominates Joseph Tegbe as Power Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has nominated Joseph Tegbe as Nigeria’s new Minister of Power, pending confirmation by the Senate.

The nomination was announced on Thursday in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga. According to the statement, Tegbe’s appointment is expected to support ongoing efforts to reform the power sector, improve electricity supply, and attract investment.

Tegbe replaces Adebayo Adelabu, who resigned from the position in March 2026 after declaring his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State.

Tegbe is from Oyo State and has over 30 years of experience in public and private sector work. He previously served as a senior partner at KPMG Africa, where he worked on fiscal policy and governance reforms. He is currently the Director General and Global Liaison for the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership.

He has also worked with key power sector agencies, including the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company.

The presidency said it expects Tegbe to use his experience to drive reforms and improve performance in the power sector if confirmed by the Senate.