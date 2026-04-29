EFCC Investigated, Cleared Pastor Jerry Eze

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, says the agency investigated Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International for about six months over suspected money laundering.

Olukoyede said the investigation began after intelligence reports showed large foreign currency inflows into the pastor’s domiciliary account from several countries, including the United States, Colombia, Sri Lanka, and Togo.

He explained that the EFCC invited the cleric for questioning after preliminary findings, but after reviewing the case and hearing his explanation, the commission found no evidence of wrongdoing.

According to him, Pastor Eze explained that the funds were linked to his ministry activities and charitable work.

Olukoyede said the EFCC eventually cleared him and even commended him, while stressing that the agency will continue to monitor financial activities and investigate suspicious transactions.

He also warned that some religious leaders have been involved in financial crimes and urged churches to maintain integrity.