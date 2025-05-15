Bauchi Governor Insults My Deceased Father, Threatens To Slap Me – Foreign Affairs Minister Reveals

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has opened up concerning the misunderstanding that recently happened between him and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed and his Deputy, Muhammad Auwal Jatau.

The African Examiner had earlier reported the incident, which reportedly took place on April 19 during Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s visit to Bauchi State which generated public outrage following claims that Deputy Governor Jatau slapped the minister in a bus ride from Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport to the Emir of Bauchi’s palace.

Jatau has since refuted the allegations.

Speaking with BBC Hausa, Tuggar clarified the circumstances, as he stated that the dispute originated with Governor Mohammed and not his deputy.

“We were travelling in a vehicle accompanying the Vice President on a visit to Bauchi State. The Vice President spoke to me, and the governor, who was sitting beside him, interjected in a conversation that didn’t concern him,” Tuggar recounted.

“He went as far as insulting my late father, who died over twenty years ago, and then threatened to slap me.”

The minister stated that he stood up to assert himself after the governor’s threat, saying that “there was no way he could have any advantage over me”.

He added that Deputy Governor Jatau then came in from the back of the vehicle, saying he too would slap him (Tuggar).

“But he couldn’t even get close to me, especially since the Vice President was in the same vehicle,” Tuggar noted.

According to him, no physical altercation happened and that the incident ended without any escalation.

Tuggar accused the governor’s son of carrying false reports on social media, alleging that Jatau had struck him. “Even the Deputy Governor later admitted the story was false and began pushing a different narrative”.

Speaking on speculations that the clash was politically motivated, particularly tied to the minister’s rumored ambition to contest the Bauchi gubernatorial position come 2027, the minister neither confirmed nor denied it.

Instead, he stated that his criticism of the governor is coming from genuine concern concerning the state’s governance.

“Everyone can see how farmlands and grazing lands are being taken away from farmers and herders and handed over to companies,” he said. “These companies then take loans under the guise of agriculture.

“But if the goal is development, why hasn’t Bauchi become a leader in grain or livestock production?”

The African Examiner writes that Tuggar and Jatau are both from the Bauchi North Senatorial District and the region has yet to produce a state governor since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

Although Tuggar has not formally announced his interest, political observers believe he may contest in the 2027 elections.