El-Rufai Faults Power Sector Privatization

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai, has faulted the power sector privatization, saying that Nigeria has lost nearly 15 years of energy sector investment.

He said clear roadmaps for structural reforms set up by the Obasanjo government in the electrical, power, and oil and gas sectors were protracted or abandoned by his immediate successors.

El Rufai, who spoke at the 9th edition of the Nigeria Energy Conference held in Lagos on Wednesday, said investments in power generation and transmission infrastructure that were initiated by the Obasanjo government were either put on hold between 2007 and 2010 or largely dumped.

“Nigeria requests for its growth and development, the delivery of affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for homes and businesses. This country has lost about 15 years of efforts in investment in the energy sector. The clear roadmaps for structural reforms set up by the Obasanjo government in the electrical, power, and oil and gas sectors were protracted or abandoned by his immediate successors,” he said.