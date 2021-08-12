BBNAIJA S6: Team Gold Members Win N500,000 Each In Guinness Challenge

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Members of Team Gold in the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season Six will be walking home with N500,000 each after winning the Guinness Challenge .

The housemates were tasked with making a stage presentation which consisted of choreography and singing, following the theme, “Let Your Black Shine Through.”

The Head of House, Pere, announced that the theme was inspired by the Guinness brand campaign “Black Shines Brightest.”

The campaign, he added, celebrates “individuals coming together with creativity and optimism to make an impact in their world.”

The housemates were divided into three groups named after three Guinness variants. Team Foreign Extra Stout included White Money, Maria, Pere, Saskay, Cross, Angel, Kayvee and Queen, while Boma, Jackie B, Jaypaul, Saga, Sammie, Arin, Yousef and JMK made up Team Smooth

The winning Team Gold included Nini, Liquorose, Princess, Emmanuel, Peace, Tega and Michael.

The three teams were given 90 minutes to compose a song and choreograph a dance to a beat that was played in the background during the practice. They were afterwards called to the arena for their performances which were judged on the basis of creativity, stage performance and rhythm.

Team Smooth finished with 13 points, Team Foreign Extra Stout placed second with a total of 21 points while Team Gold led with 23 points.

Nini, Liquorose, Princess, Emmanuel, Peace, Tega and Michael will receive a cash prize of N500,000 each as well as a six month supply of Guinness.























