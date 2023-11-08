Ben Murray Bruce Speaks On NLC Nationwide Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Businessman and former lawmaker, Ben Murray-Bruce, has stated that a nationwide strike is not what Nigeria needs right now.

The African Examiner recalls that the labour union had on Tuesday announced that there will be a national strike next week.

Reacting, Murray Bruce in a statement issued on his social media handle stated that a national strike because of a local incident in Imo is out of place.

He writes: “A national strike over a local issue in Imo is not what Nigeria needs right now.

“The reforms are working. The Naira is responding to such reforms. Multiple banks have declared record profits.

“The manufacturing sector has begun to adjust, meaning that jobs will be created. To rock the boat now is not in the national interest.

“Let us think beyond ourselves and our allies. Nigeria must not go down because of what went down in Imo.”

The African Examiner recalls that on November 1, the Nigeria Labour Congress president, Joe Ajaero, was arrested by armed policemen while protesting on Wednesday, in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

The planned strike is following the brutalisation of the labour leader.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



