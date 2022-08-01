I’m Not Related To Murdered Anambra Lady – Chimamanda

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Award-winning novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, has faulted claims that she was not related to a 40-year-old lady, Nkiru Okoye, murdered in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

African Examiner had earlier reported that the deceased, a wife of a mechanical engineer, Emenike Okoye, was beaten to death by her brother-in-law, George Okoye, over the ownership of some disputed landed property.

George Okoye is the elder brother of Emenike Okoye.

The suspect, who is currently in police custody, was said to have invaded the home of the victim, alongside some of his immediate family members, and attacked Emenike and his wife.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the deceased was related to the renowned novelist.

In a statement made available on Sunday evening, Chimamanda’s team said the “lady in the story is neither Chimamanda’s sister nor a relative”.

“Chimamanda is very shaken by this incorrect news and is disappointed at the unprofessionalism displayed by The Frontier, both with the first false post and the inaccurate rejoinder,” said Omawumi Ogbe, a member of Chimamanda’s communications team.

“We send our sympathy to the family of the murdered lady,” Ogbe added.