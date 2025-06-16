Benue Killings: Peter Obi Slams Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has berated President Bola Tinubu for not visiting Benue state despite the incessant killings.

Obi stated this in a post on X on Monday, saying that President Tinubu’s action shows that he doesn’t value human lives.

According to the former Anambra governor, incidents in India and South Africa exemplify what good leaders should do when tragedies strike.

It is worth recalling that there has been widespread dissatisfaction concerning Tinubu’s response to over 200 people being killed by herders in Benue State.

The president’s statement was coming after almost 24 hours after the incident, and Pope Leo even sent his condolences much earlier.

Obi writes: “Sadly, the evidence is right before our eyes. Recently, we witnessed severe flooding in Niger State that claimed nearly 200 lives, with many still missing. Yet, not even a single presidential visit, this, in a nation where the scene of the tragedy is less than an hour away by helicopter.

“Just days ago, over 200 Nigerians, innocent men, women, children, and even soldiers were massacred in Benue State.

“Again, no presidential visit. No physical presence at the scenes of pain. No genuine national mourning. No leadership face to comfort the grieving or give hope to the people.

“Yet, we have seen what true leadership looks like elsewhere:

“In India, after a plane crash killed nearly 200 people, the Prime Minister was physically at the scene within hours.

“In South Africa, when floods claimed 78 lives, the president went personally to the affected communities, stood with them, and took responsibility.

“That is leadership with compassion. That is leadership that understands the value of human life. But here in Nigeria, we have normalised leadership without empathy, without accountability, and without a human face.

“That is why I insist: Nigeria does not just need another president; Nigeria needs a leader, a leader with competence, capacity, character, and compassion. Until we choose leaders on these principles, the cycle of pain will only continue.”