Blessing CEO Quits Instagram Amid Donation Controversy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Blessing CEO has deactivated her Instagram page amid controversy over donations for her reported cancer treatment.

The influencer had earlier announced in January that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and appealed to the public for financial support for surgery. However, her claim was met with doubt, as some people accused her of using the situation to raise money.

Last week, Blessing said she received about N13 million in donations and explained that she asked for help early as a precaution before confirming the full cost of treatment. She also said her surgery was delayed due to the controversy and that further tests and care would increase expenses.

She refused to share her medical reports publicly, citing privacy, and later described the situation as a “miscommunication.” She added that she had only recently received her biopsy results and had not started chemotherapy.

However, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo disputed her claim, saying he personally transferred N20 million to her. He shared what he described as proof of payment and demanded a full refund.

Through his lawyers, the businessman gave Blessing seven days to return the money, alleging that the donation was made based on false information. He warned that legal action would follow if the money is not refunded.