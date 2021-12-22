Boko Haram, IPOB, Bandits Are All In Same Group – El-Rufai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has stated that the term “repentant bandits” is a misnomer and does not exist.

Governor El-Rufai disclosed this on Tuesday shortly after meeting with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to him, the goal of the Kaduna State Government is to kill bandits wherever they are found.

He said, “There is nothing like repentant terrorists. The only repentant bandit is the one that is dead. Our intention in the state is to kill them (terrorists), let them go and see God.

“If you want to call them terrorists, you can call them terrorists. But we don’t want them to be confused with the terrorists that we know: the Boko Haram and IPOB which have been declared terrorists.

“We don’t call them terrorists, we call them IPOB. Okay, so this is it. The nomenclature doesn’t matter. What matters is they are now a fair game for the armed forces.

“What I’m saying is, we call them bandits to differentiate them from the rest but they are terrorists. You can choose any name you want to give them but as a government, I have to call them by a name that everyone understands. They have been declared terrorists, but they have a name that everyone can understand and not confuse them with Boko Haram.”