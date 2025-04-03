Ghana Promises To Probe Nigerian Boxer’s Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kofi Adams, Ghana’s minister for sports and recreation, has stated that an investigative committee will be created to probe the death of Segun Olanrewaju who died during a boxing match in Ghana.

Adams made this known during a chat with Sporty FM, a Ghanaian radio station, on Tuesday.

The African Examiner recalls that on March 29, Olarenwaju slumped and died during a boxing match in Ghana.

The boxer slumped to the canvas during the third round of a fight against Jon Mbanugu, a Ghanaian, at Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League at Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra.

Olarenwaju was declared dead a few minutes after he was taken to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Remi Aboderin, secretary-general of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), had also accused the Ghana Boxing Authority of negligence concerning the death of the boxer.

Aboderin stated that the Ghanaian boxing federation did not stick to the sport’s rules and regulations before fixing the fight.

Reacting to the allegation, Ghana’s sports minister declared, “nothing will be covered” by the committee that would be set up to look into the incident.

Adams also called for the cooperation from NBB of C and the Ghana Boxing Authority when the committee is later created.

He said: “It is only through an investigation that we can determine if all the protocols that need to be sanctioned for a fight were followed and if all the ringside protocols were also followed — if paramedics were available.

“We have only begun the process; we need to institute a committee to look into what happened. I have assured all that nothing will be covered; we will ask all the questions that must be asked.



“We hope that if the Nigerian side and the Ghanaian side will cooperate with the team that will be put in place to investigate this matter.”

The African Examiner writes that Olanrewaju was a former West African and national light-heavyweight champion.

He fought in 24 bouts, had 13 wins, eight losses, and three draws.