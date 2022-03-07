(BREAKING) : APC Crisis Deepens As Security Operatives Seal Secretariat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leadership crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have taken a new dimension on Monday after security men took over the national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

About 15 patrol vehicles of security operatives have blocked access roads to the party secretariat as early as at 9 am.

Also, 70 armed operatives blocked Blantyre Street, preventing all human and vehicular movements into the Secretariat.

However, APC workers were allowed access to the complex after they were screened and visitors and journalists were turned back.