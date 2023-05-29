BREAKING: Bola Tinubu Takes Oath Of Office As 16th President of Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Lagos Governor Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has been sworn in as the !6th President of Nigeria.

The event took place at the Eagles square, Abuja. Also, sworn in is the Vice President Ibrahim Shettima.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has announced the removal of fuel subsidies by his administration.

Tinubu, who said this in his inaugural speech explained that subsidy can no longer justify its ever increasing costs in the wake of drying resources.

According to him, the funds used for subsidy would be re-channeled into better investment in public infrastructure, education, healthcare and jobs that would materially improve the lives of millions.