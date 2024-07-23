BREAKING: CBN Raises Interest Rate To 26.75% Amid Soaring Inflation

BREAKING: CBN Raises Interest Rate To 26.75% Amid Soaring InflationBusiness News, Latest Headlines Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), which measures interest rates by 50 basis points, from 26.25% to 26.75% amid soaring inflation and skyrocketing food prices.
CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, announced this after the apex bank’s 296th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.
More to follow…
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=96974