BREAKING: CBN Raises Interest Rate To 26.75% Amid Soaring Inflation

Posted by Business News, Latest Headlines Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), which measures interest rates by 50 basis points, from 26.25% to 26.75% amid soaring inflation and skyrocketing food prices.

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, announced this after the apex bank’s 296th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

More to follow…

