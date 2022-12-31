(BREAKING): Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Al Nassr, Contract Valid Till 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Al Nassr with agreement valid for two years and half; total salary will be close to €200m per year, but this includes a commercial deal. It’s the biggest salary ever in football.

“History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves”. Official statement by Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Al Nassr move: “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring”.

“I’m very excited to join my teammates, and to help the team to achieve more success”.

His decision to move to Saudi Arabia effectively ends his career at the top level. It is thought Ronaldo had been hoping to secure a switch to a Champions League club but it never materialized