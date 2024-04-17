BREAKING: EFCC Obtains Warrant To Arrest Ex-Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal High Court Sitting in Abuja has granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) permission to arrest the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, preparatory to his arraignment on Thursday.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the warrant this afternoon at the instance of the EFCC.

This is as a Kogi State High Court in a conflicting ruling restrained the EFCC from arresting, detaining or prosecuting the ex-governor.

Details later….