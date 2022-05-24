(Breaking) : Ekweremadu Withdraws From Enugu Guber Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Less than 24 hours to the governorship primaries of the people’s Democratic Party, PDP , a former Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, has agreed to shelve his gubernatorial ambition in Enugu State

Elder Statesman in the state, and only surviving founding member of the PDP, Senator Jim Nwobodo disclosed this at his Amechi Awkunanaw country home Tuesday during a press briefing.

Nwobodo, said he has also asked Ekweremadu who currently represents Enugu West Senatorial district at the national Assembly NASS to withdraw all his pending cases in court over the Enugu 2023 Governorship.

Details soon