2Baba Urges Anambra Youth To Shun Violence Ahead Of Guber Poll

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – 2Baba, the Nigerian singer, has pleaded with the youth in Anambra to shun violence during the November 6 governorship poll.

Insecurities — coupled with the activities of the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and the crackdown by security operatives — have heightened the tension in the southeast over the past months.

These have prompted concerns from many Nigerians about the feasibility of the governorship polls in Anambra.

According to NAN, the Afrobeats spoke in Awka at the ongoing ‘Vote Not Fight’ campaign.

At the event, 2Baba reiterated the place of the youth as “critical stakeholders” in polity and nation-building.

“We are here to dialogue with Anambra youths and campaign for peace, especially, as we prepare for election. Our youths are critical stakeholders; this is why politicians use them to cause violence,” the singer said.

“I want to tell you that violence has no gain but destroys lives and property.

“As youths, we need to promote peace, because without peace; the election cannot be free, fair and credible, and development too, cannot take place.

“Let us be aware that election is not war but a time for us to participate by voting wisely for the candidate that can help secure our future.”

Idibia urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to discharge their duties without any form of bias.

He also charged the electorate to cooperate with the security agencies to ensure a violence-free election on November 6.

The campaign is organised by the Catch Them Young Community Initiative (CATYCOI) in collaboration with the 2Face Idibia Foundation.

It is supported by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

