BREAKING: #EndSARS Protest: Sanwo-Olu Declares 24-Hour Curfew In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the endSARS protests rage in different parts of the State, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has imposed a 24-hour curfew, effective from 4pm today – Tuesday.

The order was contained in a statement issued Tuesday morning.

Sanwo-Olu who called on the protesters to vacate the roads and opt for dialogue alleged that the showdown had morphed into violence.

The Governor said: “I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State.

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October, 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.”

#EndFSARS protests began over a week ago. The action is against the police brutality, call for police reforms among other demands.

