(BREAKING) : Ex-Oyo Governor Alao-Akala Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Oyo Governor Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala, is dead.

He was 71.

Sources close to the politician confirmed his demise on Wednesday.

The politician was born on June 3, 1950, at Ogbomoso in the Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He had his elementary school at Osupa Baptist Day School, Ogbomoso before proceeding to Kamina Barracks Middle School, 5th Battalion of Infantry in Tamale, Ghana.

Details of his death are still sketchy but sources said he left on Tuesday morning Abuja for Ilorin before proceeding to Ogbomosho where he died in the early hours of Wednesday.

