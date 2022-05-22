(BREAKING): Excitement as Man City win 2021-22 Premier League

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was excitement at Etihad Stadium as Man City came from two goals down to win the 2021/ 2022 English Premier League(EPL) with a 3-2 defeat of Aston Villa.

Cash scored in the 37th minute before Coutinho doubled the lead in the 69th minute.

But Gundogan scored the first and third goals while Rodri scored the equaliser to give the Man City the title.

Details shortly…