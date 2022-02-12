(BREAKING) : Gunmen Kill 4 Police Officers At Enugu Checkpoint

Barely 48 hours after unknown armed men attacked and killed three policemen on duty in Enugu, four officers of the Command were on Saturday evening shot dead at a police check point by yet to be identified hoodlums at Amodo area of Enugu South Council area of the state.

Meanwhile, tension has enveloped Enugu city and environ over the development.

African Examiner gathered that the hoodlums operating in a Sienna bus stormed a police check point where the officers were on duty and opened fire on them, killing five instantly, while some narrowly escaped.

Efforts by our Correspondent to speak with the state police public Relations officer, PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe was not fruitful, as he did not take the calls put across to his mobile phone.

However, a dependable Source at the state police headquarters who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident, saying “yes, four of our men were killed this evening by some hoodlums.

“These are boys looking for gun to snatch , but the Command is going to re-strategize and begin massive patrol.

The Source said the lifeless bodies of the policemen have been deposited in an undisclosed morgue in Enugu.

The last Thursday’s incident occurred along timber junction, Maryland axis in same Enugu South Council area of the State. Perpetrators of the heinous crime were said to have also abducted a woman and her driver at the same location