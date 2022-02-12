W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING) : Gunmen Kill 4 Police Officers At Enugu Checkpoint

Barely  48 hours  after unknown armed men   attacked and killed three policemen on duty in Enugu,  four officers of the Command were  on Saturday  evening shot dead at a police check point by yet to be identified hoodlums at Amodo area of Enugu South Council area of the state.

Meanwhile, tension has enveloped Enugu city and environ over the development.

African  Examiner gathered that the hoodlums operating in a Sienna bus stormed a police check point where the officers were on duty and opened fire on them, killing  five instantly, while some narrowly escaped.

Efforts by our Correspondent to speak with the state police public Relations officer, PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe was not fruitful, as he did not take the calls put across to his mobile phone.

However, a dependable Source  at the state police headquarters who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident, saying “yes, four of our men were killed this evening by some hoodlums.



“These are boys looking for gun to snatch , but the Command is going to re-strategize and begin massive patrol.

The Source  said the lifeless bodies of the policemen have been deposited in an undisclosed morgue in Enugu.

The last Thursday’s incident occurred along timber junction, Maryland axis in same  Enugu South Council  area of the State. Perpetrators of the heinous crime were said to have also abducted  a woman and her driver at the same location

