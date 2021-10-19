Updated(Breaking): Gunmen Kill Three Imo Traditional Rulers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen have reportedly snuffed out life from three traditional rulers in Imo state Tuesday afternoon

African Examiner learnt the royal fathers were having their meeting in Njaba Local Government Area of the state when the shooting occurred.

Our correspondent learnt that other traditional rulers were left with varying degrees of injuries.

As at the time of filing this report, the council headquarters was in a state of panic.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mike Abattam, said two of the traditional rulers had been confirmed dead while the command had commenced investigation into the incident.

Among the monarchs confirmed dead were the Obi 1 of Okwudor autonomous community, Eze E. Anayochukwu Durueburuo and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebineowerre autonomous community.























