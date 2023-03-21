BREAKING: ‘It’s My Turn’ Kalu Declare Interest For Senate Presidential Seat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, on Tuesday said it is his turn to be President of the Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking to journalists at the National Assembly, the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District asked his party – the All Progressives Congress (APC) – to zone the seat to his district.

“It is my turn to become the Senate President. If I’m elected Senate President, I will be team Nigeria. I’m going to work in every corner of Nigeria,” the ex-Abia governor said.

“I schooled in Maiduguri, Borno State. I started my business in Lagos and spread it across all state capitals. My first name will be team Nigeria, my last name will be team Nigeria.

“Remember, I’m the only former governor who has never changed phone lines for more than 20 years. I’m still willing to maintain that telephone number to answer all my calls. I’m not going to switch off my phones because I’m Senate President.

“I’m hoping that Nigerians will pray for me to become Senate President because it’s my turn.”

With his position as the Chief Whip of the ninth Senate, Kalu said he is the most ranking Senator from the South East and therefore deserves the position.

The APC has not officially zoned the seat of the leadership positions of the National Assembly for the 10th Assembly.

Some federal lawmakers elect have unofficially indicated an interest in running for leadership positions in the National Assembly they include Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Sani Musa, and Senator Jubril Barau.

It is not clear at the moment if Senate President Ahmad Lawan will be running for the top position in the 10th Senate.

Also Senator-elect, Dave Umahi is in the running to be the Senate President.