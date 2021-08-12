BREAKING: Lukaku Rejoins Chelsea On Five-Year Deal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea on Thursday for a reported club record fee of £97 million ($135 million) from Inter Milan, seven years after his first spell at Stamford Bridge came to an end.

“Romelu Lukaku is back in Chelsea blue,” the English club said in statement.

“The Belgian has signed a five-year contract and will add attacking firepower to Thomas Tuchel’s squad of European champions.”

