BREAKING NEWS: Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The death of Queen Elizabeth II has been announced. She is being mourned in Britain and across the world.

The country’s longest-reigning monarch died Thursday at age 96.

Large crowds are expected to gather outside Buckingham Palace in central London, while tributes pour in from across the country and the world.

Fears had been growing as the royal family rushed to Scotland to be by the queen’s side after Buckingham Palace said she had been placed under medical supervision.

Few Britons have known another monarch, so the end of Elizabeth’s reign after more than 70 years will thrust the royal family — and Britain — into days of mourning and an uncertain new era.

