(BREAKING): Prince Charles Tests Positive For COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House announced on Twitter on Thursday.

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” the statement read.

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Details Later…