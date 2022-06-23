W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): Suspected Owo Terror Killers Arrested

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps said it has arrested some persons involved in the attack of St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Owo local government area.

It said it also recovered some weapons and vehicle used to perpetrate the terror act.

About 40 persons were killed in the attack with 70 others injured in the attack carried out on June 5 at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.



Details Shortly…

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=78162

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us