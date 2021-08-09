W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BBNAIJA: Yerins, Niyi, Beatrice Evicted, 4 New Housemates Introduced

Posted by Entertainment, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, August 9th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  The television reality show, Big Brother Naija, Season 6, Shine Ya Eye edition on Sunday evicted Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice.

The  evicted housemates got the lowest votes as follows: Beatrice, 12.95 per cent, Niyi, 8.34 per cent while Yerins got 7.29 per cent.

The reality show, tagged: Shine Your Eye Edition, had a game twist when four housemates were introduced into the House.

The initial housemates were surprised as they were not expecting four new housemates.



The new housemates are: Michael, Kayvee, JMK and Queen.

The entire housemates are now 23.

Afican Examiner reports that the sixth edition of the show commenced July 24, 2021.

Those who survived the eviction are: Angel, Peace, Saga, Pere, Jackie B, Tega, Arinola, Liquorose, Maria, Sammie, Emmanuel, Boma, Cross, Yousef, Princess, Saskay, Nini, Whitemoney, Jaypaul . (NAN)

