BBNaija: Yerins, Niyi, Beatrice evicted, 4 new housemates introduced

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The television reality show, Big Brother Naija, Season 6, Shine Ya Eye edition on Sunday evicted Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice.

The evicted housemates got the lowest votes as follows: Beatrice, 12.95 per cent, Niyi, 8.34 per cent while Yerins got 7.29 per cent.

The reality show, tagged: Shine Your Eye Edition, had a game twist when four housemates were introduced into the House.

The initial housemates were surprised as they were not expecting four new housemates.

The new housemates are: Michael, Kayvee, JMK and Queen.

The entire housemates are now 23.

Afican Examiner reports that the sixth edition of the show commenced July 24, 2021.

Those who survived the eviction are: Angel, Peace, Saga, Pere, Jackie B, Tega, Arinola, Liquorose, Maria, Sammie, Emmanuel, Boma, Cross, Yousef, Princess, Saskay, Nini, Whitemoney, Jaypaul . (NAN)























