(BREAKING) : Tinubu Picks N100m APC Presidential Form

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, has picked the All Progressives Congress’ N100m Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms.

It was gathered that Tinubu, who is in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, was represented by some of his close associates including House of Representatives member from Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke; member representing Agege Federal Constituency in the green chamber, Babatunde Adejare; and a former Secretary to the

Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Faleke, Lawal and other loyalists of the strongman of Lagos politics picked up the presidential forms for him (Tinubu) at the APC National Headquarters on

Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, at exactly 3pm.

He had told Aso Rock reporters that becoming Nigeria’s President was his “lifelong ambition” and that there was nothing wrong in a kingmaker becoming a king.