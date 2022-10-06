W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): Tinubu Returns From UK Amid Rumoured Ill-Health

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, October 6th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has returned to the country after weeks in the United Kingdom.

The whereabouts of Tinubu have been the question on the lips of some Nigerians in recent days.

In a tweet on Thursday, presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, said Tinubu had returned to Abuja.



He said, “Our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja from London.”

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=81702

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us