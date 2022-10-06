(BREAKING): Tinubu Returns From UK Amid Rumoured Ill-Health

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has returned to the country after weeks in the United Kingdom.

The whereabouts of Tinubu have been the question on the lips of some Nigerians in recent days.

In a tweet on Thursday, presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, said Tinubu had returned to Abuja.

He said, “Our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja from London.”