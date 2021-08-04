W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Tinubu Well, Healthy, Says Sanwo-Olu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is well and healthy.

The Governor, who visited Tinubu in London, said: “My going to see our leader was really around the rumours flying around about him.

“He is well and healthy. We discussed happening in our party and country at large. All is well with him as I saw myself and there is nothing to worry about.”



Details shortly…

