(BREAKING) :Veteran Nollywood Actress Iyabo Oko Is dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran actress, Sidikat Odukanwi, popularly known as Iyabo Oko is dead.

She died Wednesday evening.

Actress Foluke Daramola-Salako confirmed her death.

She wrote on her Instagram page: “and finally we lost her.. rip Iyabo Oko, we did our best but God knows best”

Also Sidikat’s daughter Bisi Aisha, a female soldier, confirmed her death.

She said: “May ur soul Rest In Peace mummy”

The 61-year-old actress before her demise, battled with ill-health which caused her to take a long break from the movie scene.

She was born on the 15th of November 1960 in Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State.

Sidikat had stage names such as “Iyabo Oko” “Apoti Aje” Sisi Mama”.

Last year, one of her daughters, Olamide, disclosed that her mother was diagnosed with ischaemic stroke about five years ago but kept her health issues away from the public.

Yoruba Nollywood stars including Foluke Daramola, Iyabo Ojo, Bolaji Amusan, Mercy Aigbe and Biodun Okeowo, others assisted financially in the past.