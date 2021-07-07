W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Decorates Chief Of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, July 7th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  President Mohammadu Buhari has decorated the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya with a new rank of Lieutenant General.

African Examiner reports that Yahaya takes over from former Chief of Army Staff, late Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a military plane crash along with ten military officers in Kaduna on May 21.

Yahaya, who hails from Sokoto State, had served as the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, a counter-insurgency operation in the north-east before his new appointment



NAN reports that the event was witnessed by members of the Federal Executive Council, security chiefs including Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of the Air, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj. Gen. Sunday Adebayo.

Others were the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba.

