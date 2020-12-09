W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Fires NDE Boss Nasiru Argungu

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, December 9th, 2020



Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved Dr Nasiru Argungu of his position as the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

The presidential aide revealed that the president’s directive on the sacking of Argungu was issued on Friday, but effective from Monday, Dec. 7

Meanwhile, the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, who supervises the agency, has been directed to nominate an acting Director General from amongst the most Senior Directors in the NDE” until a substantive holder of the post is appointed by Mr President.”

Shehu said the acting Director General should be nominated based on competence and seniority in service.

No reason was given for sacking the NDE boss.

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=58191

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

FIDELITY

uba

FirstBank

NNPC

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us