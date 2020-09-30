Buhari Swears In 4 New Perm Sec, Presides Over Virtual FEC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhmmadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in four newly appointed federal Permanent Secretaries at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing-in was held shortly before the commencement of the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The affected permanent secretaries include Mr James Sule from Kaduna State; Mr Ismaila Abubakar from Kebbi State; Mrs Ibiene Patricia Roberts from Rivers and Mr Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi from Zamfara.

NAN reports that those who joined the president for the Council meeting at the chamber include the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj.- Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others physically in attendance of the meeting include four ministers, namely; the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clement Agba.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan also joined the meeting at the chamber while other cabinet members are participating from their respective offices in Abuja via video conferencing.

