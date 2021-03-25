Buhari’s Son Yusuf Set To Marry Emir of Bichi’s Daughter

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, is about to marry the daughter of Emir of Bichi in Kano State, Nasir Bayero.

Zahra Bayero, the prospective bride is presently an undergraduate student in the United Kingdom, studying architecture.

Yusuf is a 2016 graduate of University of Surrey, Guildford, United Kingdom.

According to available information, the wedding ceremony will take place “in the next two to three months”.

“Preparations are on top gear for the grand event. As the tradition provides, the parents of the groom have met with the parents of the bride to express Yusuf’s interest in marrying Zahra,” an anonymous disclosed.

The source also disclosed that the event would have taken place earlier but due to the absence of the groom’s mother, Aisha Buhari, who just came back from a six-month medical trip in Dubai.

“Now that his mother returned a few weeks to Ramadan [Muslim holy month], it is clear the wedding will take place after Sallah holidays.” the source added.

