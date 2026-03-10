93 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Alleged Internet Fraud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) says it has arrested 93 Nigerians over alleged involvement in internet fraud and violations of immigration laws.

In a statement on Monday, the agency said the arrests followed an intelligence-led raid on a suspected fraud network operating at Devtraco Estate in Accra.

According to the statement issued by Maud Anima Quainoo, the suspects include 91 males and two females.

Quainoo said 73 victims who had reportedly suffered abuse and torture at the hands of the suspects were also rescued during the operation.

Items recovered from the premises included 82 laptops, 57 mobile phones, 17 television sets, counterfeit US dollar notes, and fake gold bars. Authorities also found several household appliances believed to have been used to support the alleged fraudulent activities.

Preliminary investigations show that some of the suspects entered Ghana through unauthorised border crossings, while others allegedly overstayed the 90-day visa-free period available to citizens of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The statement added that the 73 rescued victims have been repatriated to Nigeria, while investigations are continuing at the GIS headquarters to determine the full extent of the criminal network.

The immigration service also urged foreign nationals living in Ghana to respect the country’s immigration and criminal laws.

In January, the Ghana Police Service arrested 53 Nigerians allegedly involved in cybercrime and rescued 44 suspected victims of forced labour.

In separate operations last December, authorities also arrested about 78 Nigerians linked to cybercrime activities.