Burna Boy, Tems Emerge Top Nominees For BET Soul Train Awards

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian music superstar and Grammy award winner, Burna Boy and Tems have emerged among the top nominees for this year’s BET Soul Train Award, holding November 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Soul Train Awards recognizes the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. The official nominees are selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers, and presenters.

Burna Boy and Tems fly Africa’s flag proudly with 4 and 3 nominations. Burna Boy was nominated as the ‘Best R&B/Soul Male Artist’, while his hit single, Last , was nominated for the ‘Song of the Year’, ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award’ and ‘Video of the Year’.

Similarly, Tems’ nominations came in the ‘Best New Artist’, ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ and ‘Best Collaboration’ categories. Interestingly, Nigerian music sensation Fireboy DML and CKay also got nominated For ‘Best New Artist’.

This year’s edition of the awards will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances, special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the ‘70s to today.

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy will oversee the show and Executive Producer for BET with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials and Music Programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of the awards along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon

Actor, comedian and writer Deon Cole will host an incredible night celebrating the best in soul music and the iconic legacy brand. Moreover, BET has released the official nominations for “Soul Train Awards” 2022.

Orlando said Deon Cole is known for delivering razor-sharp humor and commentary across his acclaimed stand-up specials and series.

“Get ready to see him unleash his comedic talents like never before on the Soul Train Awards stage–and don’t say we didn’t warn you

“Deon is BET family, and we are proud to have him make his hosting debut exclusively on BET. We are also equally proud to continue celebrating the legacy of Soul Train with our esteemed nominees and delivering unforgettable performances and moments that epitomize Black Excellence”, he said.

While commenting on his involvement with the awards Cole said: “Hosting the ‘Soul Train Awards’ is a dream come true. I grew up watching Soul Train and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a Soul Train Line I didn’t bless with my skilled two step.

“It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity to celebrate Don Cornelius’ legacy, all of the amazing Black talent that illuminated our screens on the iconic TV show, and my favourite genres of music: Soul, R&B and Hip Hop”.

Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead “Soul Train Awards” 2022 nominations with an impressive 7 nods; Beyoncé for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ and twice for ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.’

Mary J. Blige for ‘Certified Soul Award,’ ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year”. ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and ‘Best Collaboration.’

Ari Lennox garnered the second most nods with 6 nominations: ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ and ‘Video of the Year.’

Lizzo and Chris Brown are tied at 5 nods each, followed by Burna Boy, Muni Long and Steve Lacy with 4 nods. Bruno Mars, Anderson, Paak, Silk Sonic, PJ Morton and Tems each garnered 3 nominations.