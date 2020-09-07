Bus Catches Fire in Anambra, All Passengers Burnt To Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was tragedy Sunday evening along the Ihiala- Onitsha road in Anambra state, Southeast, Nigeria, as all passengers traveling in a commercial bus were burnt beyond recognition, following the involvement of the vehicle in a ghastly auto crash.

African Examiner learnt that the vehicle which was said to be over speeding had skidded off the road while trying to avoid a pothole and in the process somersaulted severally before it went up in flames.

It was also gathered that in the process of somersaulting, the four tires busted, a development that made it impossible for any of the occupant to survive.

Anambra state Acting Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Kamal Musa who confirmed the incident, said all the passengers on board were burnt beyond recognition along with the vehicle, adding that the number of casualties and the bus make were yet to be determined due to the intensity of the incident.

He said: “A lone fatal road traffic crash allegedly caused by tire burst as a result of excessive speeding leading to summersault and the vehicle burst into flames this evening 6th September, 2020 at opposite Omorka in Ihiala along Ihiala- Onitsha road.

According to him, “Information reaching the command states that all passengers on board were burnt beyond recognition along with the bus.

“The corpse of the only male adult who jumped out of the vehicle in the process has been deposited at Mogue in our lady of Lourdes Ihiala.

“Meanwhile, Anambra State fire service has been contacted and FRSC rescue team from Ihiala Unit Command is on ground to ensure free flow of traffic while obstruction is being cleared.” he stated.

