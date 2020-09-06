Bye-Election: Enugu APC Vows to Resist PDP’s Rigging

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state chapter of the All progressive congress APC has vowed to resist all forms of electoral manipulation by the ruling People’s Democratic Party PDP in the forthcoming Isi-Uzo state constituency bye-election scheduled to take place on 31st of October 2020, even as its candidate for the poll emerged Saturday.

Our correspondent reports that the party had on Saturday, 5th, October, 2020, during its primary election held at Ikem Uno Community primary school, in Isi Uzo Council area off the state elected Engr. Macdonald Ejiofor Okwor, as its consensus Candidate for the October poll, via affirmation of voice votes.

The proposed bye election by the independent National electoral Commission INEC followed the recent demise of the member representing the constituency, Mr. Chijioke Ugwueze.

Meanwhile, widow of the Late Ugwueze, on Saturday emerged sole Candidate of the PDP during its primary held at Isi Uzo council area.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the exercise which had Comrade Adolphus Udeh as returning officer, and was observed by officials of INEC, security operatives, the media and other Stakeholders, Enugu state Chairman of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, expressed happiness with the party faithful for their peaceful conducts during the poll.

He however, warned that the party would not tolerate any form of electoral manipulation during the election, saying APC will resist any attempt by the ruling PDP to maneuver the poll, adding that the ruling party in the state should better jettison any rigging plan it may be nursing, as our party will definitely resist such undemocratic act.

The Chairman, boasted that his party has the capacity and needed structure to win the election in a free and fair context, hinting that they have concluded arrangements for massive and robust campaign in all the 118 political wards that makes up the constituency. “We may not have the financial strength to match PDP, but we have the electorate by our side.

“I want to say that our party is ready, and fully committed to deliver our dear candidate come October 31st. So, that he will use our broom to sweep away corruption and all manner of electoral undemocratic conducts as well as manipulations in his constituency

In his remarks, the elated Candidate, Engr. Okwor, said APC will do everything within the ambits of the electoral laws to make sure that vote of the electorate counts during the election, stressing that “am very confident that with God on my side, victory will be mine at the end of the day.

He however, likened the forthcoming electoral context to the Biblical David and Goliath fight, saying that he is David while the PDP is Goliath. “and that is why am optimistic and hopeful that victory will be ours on that day.

