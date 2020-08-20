Chris Oyakhilome Berates Pastors Yet To Open for Fear Of COVID, Says They Are Unbelievers

Spread the love























By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rev Chris Oyakhilome, founder of Believers Love World, also known as Christ Embassy Church, has berated pastors that have refused to reopen their churches because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, such pastors have refused the faith and they are no more believers.

Oyakhilome stated this while speaking to his members on Wednesday.

He said: “If you refuse to open church for fear of being infected, you were never a believer.

“This is a great concern because there were churches that were thought to be churches until recently. We find a lot of ministers who were thought to be advocates of the gospel advocating for shutting down the churches because they cannot guarantee safety.

“It is pressure like this that reveals what is a church and what is not. Do they really believe in God, the same God of the patriarchs in the Bible?

“When you get to that point where you are afraid of opening churches for fear of being infected, you have denied the faith. You never believed.”

African Examiner reports that pastors like the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Tunde Bakare and Pastor Sam Adeyemi had said that they will only open when it is safe to do so.

Spread the love





















