Christmas Decorations: Enugu Metropolis Wears New Look

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu metropolis is currently wearing a new look with beautiful and colourful Christmas decorations displayed at various locations, premises of corporate organisations, schools, shopping malls among others.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who went round the metropolis, on Monday, observed that Enugu has been lit up with various decorations, flowers and Santa Claus effigies at some various roundabouts and other places.

The state government through the office of the Ministry of Tourism has also beautified some major streets and roundabouts including Independence Avenue, Chime Avenue, Onu Asata roundabouts which have the Ijele Masquerade.

The ministry also decorated Unity Park with different Christmas trees and other decorations as well as the Naira Triangle on Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway.

Some residents, who spoke with NAN about their impressions, said the new look is a reflection of the season, when no one would want to be left out.

A resident, Mr Ifeanyi Nweke expressed satisfaction with the decorations saying that it changed the gloomy mood caused by the hardship faced by the people.

“Enugu is looking clean and beautiful this festive period especially at nights and everywhere is well illuminated to celebrate the birthday of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“I will bring my family to the Unity Park that has a lot of interesting things for both children and adults,” he said.

Mrs Jacintha Nweke, a hairstylist at Agbani Road, Enugu, said that she decorated her shop to remind her customers of the Christmas festivity.

A civil servant, Mr Okwy Njoku, said that Christmas season usually change people’s mood as many tend to be happy, thereby, affording them the opportunity to decorate their offices, houses and shops.

“Christmas is a merrymaking season for Christians all over the world. In Enugu, it has also become a period when people look forward to attending events of different kinds,” Njoku said.

Another resident of Enugu, Mrs Chioma Ozo, said that in spite of the prevailing economic situation in the country, her children needed to celebrate the Christmas.

“We all are feeling the economic hardship in the country but in spite of it, l have to make my children happy by decorating my house and getting them gifts.

“I will also take them out to recreational parks on Christmas day in for them to happily celebrate it,’’ she said.

Mr Gilbert Nwoye, who sells Christmas gifts and decoration items at the Garki Market, told NAN that customers were coming to patronise him as Enugu residents were already in the Christmas mood.

“The items I sell are really attracting people to come to patronise me due to the season,” he said. (NAN)