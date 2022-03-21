NUT Calls Off Strike In A’Ibom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Akwa Ibom wing has suspended the strike embarked upon by teachers in public primary and secondary schools across the state.

The suspension of the strike is contained in a statement by the state union Chairman, Mr Edet Emenyi and Secretary, Mr Victor Amirize in Uyo on Sunday.

African Examiner recalls that NUT on March 15, declared strike over non- payment of leave grant from 2017 and non- payment of the 7.5 per cent contributory pension refunds to members among other demands.

According the statement, the suspension was sequel to negotiation between the government team led by Gov. Udom Emmanuel and the leadership of NUT, Emenyi.

The statement said that the government had agreed to begin immediate payment of leave grant from 2017 and 2018.

The NUT said that government had also resolved to begin payment of one month minimum wage arrears to primary schools teachers.

“These understandings were arrived; the installment payment of 2019, 2020 and 2021 leave grant to primary schools teachers.

“Payment of promotion arrears for six years 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 to primary schools teachers. Immediate commencement of 2019, 2020, 2021 promotion exercise to teachers,” it stated.

The statement appreciated teachers, parents and students for showing understanding throughout the period of the strike and prayed that government would keep their side of agreements reached.

The NUT directed teachers in primary and secondary schools to resume normal academic activities from March 21.

NAN