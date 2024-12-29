W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

 Falana Slams Police Over Stampedes In Oyo, Abuja, Anambra States

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Saturday, December 28th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, has stated that the Nigerian Police Force should be held accountable concerning the deaths of Nigerians in the recent food stampedes in Oyo, Abuja, and Anambra States.

Falana stated this on Friday as he delivered a public lecture in memory of the late former Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in Akure, the state capital.

He also stated that the Police had failed to live their constitutional duties which led to the deaths and injuries of many describing the casualties as unacceptable.

He also enjoined the government to compensate the families of those who lost loved ones in the process.

He said: “The deaths of 115 Nigerians in recent incidents in Ibadan, Abuja, and Okija are unacceptable. The Police failed to protect the people, and I hold them responsible. The government must compensate the families who lost their loved ones because of these failures.”

 

