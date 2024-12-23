Clark To Northern Govs: Stop Arrogance Of Power, Tax Reforms Must Go On

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has faulted the pushback by the 19 northern governors against the tax reform bills introduced by President Bola Tinubu.

The new tax bills introduced by the Tinubu administration have been enveloped in widespread controversy and sparked scathing criticisms and stiff opposition from many including the 36 state governors under the aegis of the National Economic Council (NEC).

The 19 governors in northern Nigeria have also unequivocally rejected sections of the bills and called for the withdrawal of the bills from the National Assembly.

Clark, the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), faulted the stance of the northern governors after NEC took a position.

“I was so shocked when I learned that the 19 governors of the north have met again. If 36 of you met, why are you meeting again? The northern governors, most of them, don’t realise what they are doing. So, the double standards, this arrogance of power must stop,” he said.

The PANDEF leader said the President needs wisdom to govern Nigeria “because certain individuals want to run this country as their own country. When they decide to share, they must ask where the money they are sharing comes from. So, you must pay tax”.

Clark also expressed displeasure over the stance of NEC on the tax bills, saying the governors and Vice President Kashim Shettima are turning the council into an executive body.

He said, “I was shocked when the 36 governors under the chairmanship of the vice president discussed that Mr President should set aside the bill for further consultation. Not only that, the 19 northern governors came together and met but they should ask themselves what have we gained for dividing Nigeria. 19 governors, 17 governors, Today you have Progressive Governors, PDP Governors. These are not helping Nigeria.

“That body (NEC) is a constitutional body set up by the constitution of Nigeria as an advisory council under the chairmanship of Mr Vice President should meet with all the governors attending but today the governors have converted that council to an executive body. They have now gone into politics.

“The question is who are they going to consult? How many times have they consulted their people? They don’t stay at home. They are always in Abuja thinking that they will get more money.”

Clark said Nigeria does not belong to the President and he should stop appointing his allies as ministers.

“I think the leadership should embrace everybody in this country…But today, you look for all your friends, whether they are competent, whether they are honest; it’s wrong.

“Nigeria does not belong to Mr President; Nigeria belongs to everybody. Every Nigerian is equal. And unless we believe that every Nigerian can rise to the top of the position, otherwise there will be no Nigeria, the problems will be there,” he said.